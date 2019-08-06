SHOCKING! Sonakshi Sinha Gets ARRESTED By Cops; Watch Video Here

As shocking as it might sound, two videos of Sonakshi Sinha are going viral on social media where she is seen wearing handcuffs and getting arrested by the cops. As soon as the videos spread like wildfire on the internet, netizens started speculating whether it's for real or a shooting scene for the reel.

In the video, the 'Khandaani Shafakhana' actress can be heard saying, 'I have not done anything, you can't arrest me.'

A netizen tweeted, "I'm too curious to know is this is Sonakshi?? Do you know what happened ?? Hey guys Sonakshi Sinha is really behind bars? #AsliSonaArrested." Another user on Twitter wrote, "This video is everywhere? Is it Sonakshi??? #AsliSonaArrested @sonakshisinha." (sic)

Check out the videos here-

Meanwhile, Sonakshi recently got dragged into a controversy when she used the word "bhangi" during a radio interview, which offended the Valmiki community. Later, she issued an apology after the Valmiki community held protests against the actress and burnt her effigy in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

The actress released an official statement that read, "With reference to an interview I did with Siddharth Kanan on July 23, 2019, I place on record that I have tremendous regard and respect for the Valmiki Samaj and all their valuable contributions to our society and country. If any person or community has been hurt by the usage of any word by me, despite it being unintentional and un-derogatory to anyone, I humbly apologise for the same."

