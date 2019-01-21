Sonakshi Sinha Has To Say THIS About Salman Khan's Dabangg 3!

I'm Excited & It Feels Like Homecoming, Says Sonakshi Sinha

"I am very excited to begin shoot of Dabangg 3. After release of Dabangg and Dabangg 2, we took a long break. Now we will begin shooting of 'Dabangg 3'. I have started my film journey with Dabangg so it's like homecoming for me so, I am very excited."

Dabangg 3 Is Based On A Real Life Story About A Cop In Noida?

Rumours are all over the place that Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is based on a real life story about a cop based in Noida. Even several fan clubs are pushing the narrative on social media, but film-maker Arbaaz Khan stated that he wouldn't respond to the rumours as he wants the storyline to be a secret.

Arbaaz Khan's Reaction To The Dabangg 3 Rumours

"I have been reading a lot about Dabangg 3 on the social media. Some say it is a remake, some say it is inspired by real-life incident, some say it is set in Noida. At present, I would like to maintain some secrecy around it," he said.

Sonakshi Sinha Was Always The First Choice For Dabangg 3!

When asked who would be the leading lady in Dabangg 3, Arbaaz Khan without thinking twice, said, "Sonakshi is definitely going to be there. Apart from her, even I don't know who will be there."