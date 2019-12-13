Sonakshi Sinha Names ‘Ranveer-Deepika’ Her Most Favourite Celebrity Couple

Sonakshi Sinha, who is awaiting her 'Dabangg 3' release, opened up recently about her favourite celebrity couple.

Sonakshi has always been straightforward about her opinions. She impressed her fans when she said she 'loves being in love'. Her idea of love has always been very simple. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Junior Shotgun revealed her admiration for Bollywood's popular couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

When Sonakshi played the 'What's On Your Mind?' segment, she was asked what does she think of celebrities indulging in social media PDA. Without a second thought, she replied, "I think it's cute." She also revealed her personal favourite celebrity couple to be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

"I think Ranveer and Deepika are very cute on social media," she added. Sonakshi keeps a regular watch on Deepveer's Instagram posts. She 'hearts' their pictures and drops funny or adorable comments. To Ranveer and Deepika's wedding picture, Sonakshi had commented, "Haaye, Nazar Na Lage Baba Aur Baby Ko...Bass ab meri kara do!! (sic)" (No evil eye should touch Baba and Baby...now get me married too).

Sonakshi's 'Dabangg 3' is slated for a December 20 release. Directed by Prabhu Deva, 'Dabangg 3' features Saiee Manjrekar as another female lead apart from Sona.

Sonakshi recently shared about her pleasant experience of working with Salman Khan. She said that Salman is an incredibly grounded person, which everyone who wants to have a long career should learn. Director Prabhu Deva had revealed that the third instalment of the 'Dabangg' franchise will be much bigger than the first two parts. Prabhu also said that 'Dabangg 3' has a strong love element connected to it apart from the regular action blocks. The film will mainly talk about how Chulbul Pandey became Chulbul.

