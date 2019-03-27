English
    Sonakshi Sinha On Body Shaming: People Talk About Me Even Though I Lost 30 Kgs To Do Dabangg

    Sonakshi Sinha has endured many trolls making jokes about her being supposedly over weight. She recently opened up about how she felt about being trolled for her weight when she was on Arbaaz Khan's chat show 'Quick Heal Pinch'. Read further to find out what she said. It'll prove that she is a total boss lady!

    Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up About Being Body Shamed

    Talking about people who troll her for her weight, Sonakshi told Arbaaz on his chat show, "When I did Dabangg, you had seen me before that also and I was very very big, I was unhealthy. I was unfit and I lost 30 kgs to do your film and still people found words to say about me, about my shape, about how I looked. Earlier, I used to go in the defensive space. I had put in so much effort, I have reduced so much, they have not seen the half of it. They have not seen the effort that has gone in, they have not seen the blood, sweat and tears that have gone in. And, still they are talking so, to hell with it, main jaisi hun vaisi rahungi,aapko dekhna hai aap dekho aap ko mat dekhna hai aap mat dekho."

    Sonakshi made her big Bollywood debut with Dabangg opposite Salman Khan in 2010, and she had to undergo body transformation for that. Irrespective of her being overweight or not, Sona has emerged to be one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry and that speaks for her as a celebrity. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's next big production, Kalank, which has a huge star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur apart from Sonakshi herself. Her still from the film look beautiful and we can't wait to watch Kalank when it hits the theatres on April 19th!

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 3:53 [IST]
