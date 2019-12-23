    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sonakshi Sinha On Dabangg 3 Hit By CAA Protests: The Protests Are More Important Than The Film

      Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's much-awaited film, Dabangg 3 released in theatres on Friday (December 20). The film minted an opening collection of Rs. 24.5 crore on its first-day release. On Saturday, it failed to show much growth in the box office collection and collected Rs. 24.75 crore. According to film trade analysts, the film's collection was affected by the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

      Reacting to this, Sonakshi was quoted as saying by IANS, "We all know what is going on in the entire country. I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film."

      She further added, "I don't know since how long we are urging the audience not to watch pirated films because it affects our industry in a negative way."

      Sonakshi also opened up about the ongoing CAA protests and said, "I am with the people of this country. I feel the way people are protesting on streets, you can't snatch that right from them. I am very proud of the people who have come out and voiced their opinion. I am with them."

      Further when quizzed why several A-List Bollywood celebrities have preferred to stay mum over CAA, the actress explained, "I think whoever wants to voice (an opinion) will voice, and whoever doesn't want, will not. After all, that is also their right."

      When asked if they are scared to openly express their views, Sonakshi said, "I think they don't feel scared, but when they (celebrities) hit the streets, then the entire focus shifts on them. We know media cameras start following them, and because of that other people might feel ignored. If people can understand that they are also a part of the crowd, then they would definitely come out."

      Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
