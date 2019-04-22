Sonakshi Sinha: It Is Bad Luck That The Last Couple Of Films Did Not Work Out

Sonakshi Sinha, who debuted opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg says she considers herself an instinctive performer and someone who looks forward to doing her best even in the face of failure.

Speaking of facing failure, Sonakshi told a media agency, "Every film is important to me. I hope, wish and pray every film does well. It is bad luck that the last couple of films did not work out. But I don't lose hope, I always look forward to do my best."

She further added, "I pick up films very instinctively. Box office is not in my control, as an actor I have control over my performance and acting. I don't stress over what is not in my control. Every film that I have done, irrespective of whether they have done well commercially or not, has taught me a lot. I will always cherish that experience."

Bharat Trailer Review: Fans LIONIZE Salman Khan

Sonakshi will be next seen in Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar. She will also reprise her role in Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. Recently, she was seen shooting in Mahabaleshwar.

Apart from Mission Mangal & Dabangg 3, she has also signed Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Speaking of the film, she was quoted as saying, "I have also signed 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. We will hopefully start work in June. It is a fabulous role. I was approached for a film on the same story in the past. I believe I was destined to do this film."