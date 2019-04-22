English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sonakshi Sinha: It Is Bad Luck That The Last Couple Of Films Did Not Work Out

    By
    |

    Sonakshi Sinha, who debuted opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg says she considers herself an instinctive performer and someone who looks forward to doing her best even in the face of failure.

    Speaking of facing failure, Sonakshi told a media agency, "Every film is important to me. I hope, wish and pray every film does well. It is bad luck that the last couple of films did not work out. But I don't lose hope, I always look forward to do my best."

    sonakshi-sinha-on-her-failure

    She further added, "I pick up films very instinctively. Box office is not in my control, as an actor I have control over my performance and acting. I don't stress over what is not in my control. Every film that I have done, irrespective of whether they have done well commercially or not, has taught me a lot. I will always cherish that experience."

    Bharat Trailer Review: Fans LIONIZE Salman Khan

    Sonakshi will be next seen in Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar. She will also reprise her role in Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. Recently, she was seen shooting in Mahabaleshwar.

    Apart from Mission Mangal & Dabangg 3, she has also signed Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Speaking of the film, she was quoted as saying, "I have also signed 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. We will hopefully start work in June. It is a fabulous role. I was approached for a film on the same story in the past. I believe I was destined to do this film."

    Read more about: sonakshi sinha
    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 16:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue