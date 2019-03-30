Sonakshi Sinha On Her Father Shatrughan Sinha Quitting BJP: 'He Should Have Done It Long Back'
Sonakshi Sinha has supported her father Shatrughan Sinha's decision to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party and join the Congress, adding that 'he should have done it long ago'. At the recently held HT Most Stylish Awards, the actress while speaking to media at the red carpet spoke in favour of her father's decision.
Here's What Sonakshi Has To Say!
When quizzed if her father, Shatrughan Sinha's political choices have impacted her career, the actress quickly dismissed it and said, ‘No, not at all, I am standing right here."
'Advani Ji, My Father & The Entire Group Has Not Been Given The Respect They Deserve'
It's his decision (to join the Congress). Being a party member from the beginning from the time of JP Narayan ji, Atal ji and Advani ji, my father has a lot of respect within the party and I feel the entire group has not been given the respect they deserve," IANS quoted Sonakshi as saying.
The Actress Backs Her Father's Delayed Decision To Quit BJP
She further added, "I think he has done it a bit too late, and he should've done it long back. I think if you are not happy with how things are going on around you, you should not shy away from change. That's what he did."
Shatrughan Sinha Announced His Decision To Quit BJP With This Tweet
On Thursday, Shatrughan Sinha had written a tweet that he was "painfully....on the way out of BJP" and said "Nehru Gandhi family" was the "true family of nation builders".
"Painfully....on the way out of BJP....But hopefully in the best direction under the dynamic leadership of my dear friend Lalu Yadav and the desirable, most talked about leader from the Nehru Gandhi family... the true family of nation builders...." the tweet read.
Speaking about films, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Karan Johar's Kalank which also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.
