Sonakshi Sinha On Her On-screen Image: ‘Many Tell Me They Want A Bahu Like Me’

Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy promoting her next movie 'Dabangg 3'. The actress will be seen reprising her iconic role of 'Rajjo’ opposite superstar Salman Khan in the movie. The movie directed by Prabhudeva is all set to hit the silver screens this week. 'Dabangg 3' also stars Sudeep and debutante Saiee Manjrekar.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress spoke about her on-screen image. She said, “I couldn’t be luckier, my debut film made me a hit with the family audience. Many tell me they want a bahu like me. It’s embarrassing but sweet too.” She also added how her friends had to bear the consequences of her on-screen persona. “They crib that parents hold me up as a role model without knowing how I really am,” stated Sonakshi.

Speaking about her films and career choices, the 'Lootera' actress said, “My commercial films gave me the courage to do films that I had to carry on my shoulders. I love taking responsibility. It’s so liberating to have a choice and these characters were strong women. The films may not have done as well as I’d expected, but that just goes on to show that the audience has a long way to go in accepting female protagonists. The amount of work I have done in the past nine years has been phenomenal, but I still approach every film like it’s my first and hope I never stop learning.”

On the subject of 'Dabangg', Sonakshi pointed out that there is no other franchise in Bollywood where the actress has been retained for all three parts. Her leading man, Salman Khan, has also stated that Sonakshi will be a part of every 'Dabangg' film.

