Dabangg 3: Will Sonakshi Sinha's Statement On Salman Khan Romancing A 21-year-old Fly With Bhai?

Did Sonakshi Sinha just make an awkward statement while promoting her upcoming film, Dabangg 3? Well, it's known to all that Salman Khan will not only launch Saiee Manjrekar but will also be seen romancing the newbie in the third instalment of Dabangg. When Sonakshi was asked about how older male stars are consistently featuring opposite much younger female actors, she said, "Oh wow! If you put it that way, but would you want to see Madhuri Dixit romancing Ishaan Khatter?"

The actress further asserted that to watch Madhuri romancing Ishaan would be 'a bit odd'.

After her statement, Sonakshi was instantly asked, why is it not odd when Salman Khan is romancing a 21-year-old (Saiee)? Why is it odd when Madhuri Dixit is romancing an Ishaan Khatter? To which the Mission Mangal actress said, "I don't know, actually. I have not thought of it that way."

Sonakshi also told the media agency that one should ask Salman Khan about why he keeps romancing younger actresses in every film of his. She said, "You should ask him only know? What is he eating or what is he doing to keep looking so young and keep romancing the younger girls with every film."

When asked if she has ever thought about it, she said, "No, actually I haven't because, for me, it's a job, right? And hats off to him for having sustained a career for so long in the industry, and you know, still working with as much gusto as he did, initially. And I think it's great to have achieved something like that. So if you have a problem with it, you should go and ask him."

When asked if people are not accepting women doing the same thing, Sonakshi said. "Honestly, if I was, I was at an age of 50, I would feel odd romancing a guy who's 22-years-old."

Ahem. Ahem. We wonder what Salman has to say about it! Hope he doesn't take Sonakshi's statement to his heart.