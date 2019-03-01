Luka Chuppi Screening: Sonakshi Sinha, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey At The Star Studded Screening!

The Stars Of The Night

After many busy days of promoting Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan were finally at the screening of the film. The stars of the night, Kriti and Kartik were super excited at the screening of Luka Chuppi. Kriti looked pretty as ever in a printed sweater dress teamed with a pair of white sneakers. Kartik on the other hand, wore a black graphic hoodie with a pair of denims, and black sneakers.

Kriti's Family Does The Luka Chuppi Pose

Kriti Sanon and her family posed for pictures at the screening. They all looked adorable doing the Luka Chuppi pose from the film's poster.

Kartik's Family Attended The Screening Too

Kartik Aaryan's family too attended the screening of Luka Chuppi to support him. As you can see, they were all excited to watch the movie.

Sara & Ananya Posed For Pics

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey were both at the special screening of Luka Chuppi on Thursday night. Sara looked like a cool hippie in denim overalls, whereas Ananya opted for a black wrap dress, accessorized with a white handbag and white sneakers.

Sonakshi, Aayush And Others At The Screening

Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma and others attended Luka Chuppi's screening. Sonakshi sported a glamorous black dress with a slit, and gave it a twist by teaming a black bomber jacket with it. Aayush looked handsome in a navy blue t-shirt, with a black shirt worn over it and a pair of black denims.

Diana Penty Was At The Screening Too

Diana Penty too was at the screening of Luka Chuppi on Thursday night. She looked beautiful in a blue checkered button down dress, with puffed sleeves. She had done up her hair in a pony tail.

Aparshakti Khurana & His Wife Akriti

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Akriti Khurana both attended the special screening of Luka Chuppi. Aparshakti's swag was on while he was sporting a grey Balenciaga sweatshirt with brown cargo pants, and a cool pair of yellow tinted sunglasses. His wife Akriti looked pretty in a white crop top teamed with baby yellow denims.

Tahira Kashyap At Luka Chuppi Screening

Tahira Kashyap looked very cool at the special screening of Luka Chuppi. She was wearing a black t-shirt with a green bomber jacket. She teamed this with denims, and black sneakers, and carried a Gucci fanny pack.