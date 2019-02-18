Sonakshi Sinha & Sara Ali Khan Hit The Gym Even On Drab Mondays; Pics!
Sara Ali Khan, a regular to the gym, was snapped after sweating it out in her workout session today. We also snapped Sonakshi Sinha heading in for a workout session. Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Anil Kapoor were all snapped at the airport on Monday afternoon as they prepared to board a flight to New Delhi to promote their upcoming film Total Dhamaal. Check out all their pictures!
Sara's Monday Gym Look
Sara Ali Khan, if you did not know, is a very fitness conscious person. She is regularly spotted heading to the gym. Today, Sara Ali Khan was snapped after sweating it out at the gym in a grey graphic tank top and blue shorts. Sara made her debut with Kedarnath in December last year, and wowed everyone with her performance in Simmba immediately after Kedarnath.
Sonakshi Heads To The Gym
Sonakshi Sinha too was snapped heading to the gym on Monday. She waved to the cameras as she walked past them in a nen green t-shirt, white tights, and a black zip up hoodie. Sonakshi will next be appearing on the big screen in Karan Johar's multi starrer Kalank, which has a star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.
Ajay Devgn Snapped At Airport
Ajay Devgn was spotted at the airport today as he headed to New Delhi to promote his upcoming film Total Dhamaal. He donned a casual look in a grey and blue zip up hoodie, classic pair of denims, and black sneakers.
Riteish Sports A Casual Look At The Airport
We also saw Riteish Deshmukh with the team of Total Dhamaal as they prepared to jet off to New Delhi to promote the film. Riteish sported a casual look in a graphic white t-shirt, a camouflage zip up jacket over it, and beige cargo pants.
Anil Kapoor Heads To Delhi To Promote Total Dhamaal
Anil Kapoor looked suave at the airport on Monday afternoon as he too was snapped with the team of Total Dhamaal, heading to New Delhi to promote the film. Anil wore a white t-shirt, a black trench coat over it, denims and a pair of black sneakers. Anil was last seen in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in which he starred opposite his daughter Sonam Kapoor for the first time ever on the big screen.
