Sonakshi Sinha On Handling Trollers: Block Is My Favourite Button On Social Media

Social media is one place where celebrities keep getting trolled and bashed by anonymous. But Sonakshi Sinha isn't one of those actresses, who let the trollers affect the positivity of her mind and she has often sushed them up with her sassy replies!

On Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Sonakshi talked about handling trolls and said, "Earlier I used to read it and think how do they get themselves to say all that. You can never have the courage to say all these things when you meet someone. And, if anybody would say all these things, I would punch them. Sometimes I also feel like laughing. You have to take the praise and criticism but only if it is constructive that I will take it in a good spirit."

She further added, "I used to reply back with an equally strong answer but they look forward to that as well. But, if you hate someone then why do you follow that person? We work really hard so the negativity that's around, we don't need it.

So that's when I felt like let's not even read the comments, let's stay positive and that's my attitude. Now, I block them. Block is my favourite button on social media."

On the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in Karan Johar's Kalank. The film also casts Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.