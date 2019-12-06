Sonakshi Sinha Says Salman Khan Is Incredibly Grounded

Sonakshi Sinha, who is part of the 'Dabangg' franchise, says she has observed Salman Khan over the years, and revealed that he never let his stardom go to his head.

Directed by Prabhudeva, 'Dabangg 3' features Saiee Manjrekar too and is slated for a December 20 release.

In her interview with PTI, Sonakshi said Salman Khan treats success with humility, and revealed that was her key takeaway after working with him.

She said, "I learnt a lot of things by just observing him which I eventually followed even in my journey. The very fact that he doesn't take his super stardom so seriously. He takes it in his stride, he isn't affected by it. He's the kind of a guy who'd be living in the biggest of the hotels, fanciest of the rooms but would sleep on the couch"

She added that Salman Khan is an incredibly grounded person, which everyone who wants to have a long career should learn.

She added, "If he had let it go to his head, he wouldn't have made a career like the one he has. He works with the same gusto he did twenty five years back. These are the things you've to learn and follow if you want to have a career as long as him. He never fails to surprise you. He only competes with himself. He wants to do better than what he did yesterday. What he manages to do all the time, so amazingly, it's something to be inspired by."

Sonakshi was seen in films like 'Lootera', 'Rowdy Rathore' and 'Mission Mangal' after 'Dabangg'. She feels that time just flew by.

"I can't believe that it has already been 9 years and I'm here with another 'Dabangg', which would be my 25th film! It is crazy the kind of work I've done and have learnt so much over the years. The learning process hasn't stopped. It has been a fantastic journey. I wouldn't change a thing about it," she told PTI.

