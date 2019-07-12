English
    UPDATE: Sonakshi Sinha Takes A Stand On Extortion Attempt By Event Organizer

    By
    |

    Since last evening, there have been reports of Moradabad police visiting Sonakshi Sinha for inquiry in a case filed by a UP-based event manager. The said individual has levied allegations that the actress had taken Rs 24 lakh from him to perform at an event in Delhi, but did not attend the program.

    The Moradabad police approached Juhu police station regarding the case, and the team visited Sonakshi's residence to record her statement. However, the actress wasn't at home and could not speak to the police.

    sonakshi

    Since there is a lot of unverified information doing the rounds, Sonakshi took to Twitter to share what exactly happened and requested the media not to pay heed to such unwarranted claims.

    She posted, "An event organizer who couldn't live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my crystal clear image in the press. There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted. Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man."

    Check out her tweet containing the official statement here.

    The actress is currently busy with promotions of her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana and Mission Mangal, and is also shooting for Dabangg 3 and Bhuj - The Pride of India.

    Sonakshi Sinha Booked For Cheating; UP Police Visit Her Mumbai House For Inquiry!

