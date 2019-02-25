Sonakshi Sinha’s Team Issues Statement After FIR Is Filed Against Her In Delhi: Read Details

An FIR has been filed against Sonakshi Sinha because she absented from an event where she was supposed to perform. A company in Delhi registered a case against Sonakshi because she allegedly did not show up to an event she was supposed to perform at after collecting the fee. This apparently damaged the event company's reputation and the spectators who had gathered at the event vandalized property out of anger. Sonakshi's team has issued a statement to the media clarifying their side of the story. Read up.

According to ANI, Pramod Sharma, owner of the event company based in Moradabad, told them that Sonakshi was supposed to perform at their award show on September 30th of last year. She had even been paid a fee of Rs. 37 lakh, but bailed on them in the last moment. The company had apparently paid her Rs. 28.17 lakh in June of last year, and had spent Rs. 9 lakh on commission. They had also arranged for Sonakshi's travel and accommodation, but she cancelled her 10 AM flight and booked another one at 3 PM on the day of the event.

Pramod told ANI, "I tried convincing her (Sonakshi) a lot to perform at the event and even told her that I will incur huge losses if she doesn't come, but she refused to perform." Moradabad's DSP Gajraj Singh confirmed that an FIR had been filed against Sonakshi.

Sonakshi's team, however, had a different version of the story and explained their position in the statement that they released. "Sonakshi was approached by the event organizers in Delhi to attend an event. However, despite repeated reminders, the organizers failed to make the payments to Sonakshi before the event as contracted. The tickets to Delhi were not in order/as were agreed, the organizer also didn't send return tickets for Sonakshi and her team, despite knowing that she had a shoot the next morning after the event. This put everyone in a tough spot. Several attempts were made to contact the organizer requesting hum to make the contracted payments and send the tickets, however they remained incommunicado and didn't live up to their end of the bargain. Due to a lack of commitment by the organizer, Sonakshi and her team were left with no choice but to return home from Mumbai airport. Ever since that day, Sonakshi's management agency has been trying to reach out to the organizer to find an amicable solution to the extent of offering an alternate date and tried to connect but to no avail. The organizer is now using the media to release false and manipulated facts. If the organizer doesn't stop at this, Sonakshi and her team will be forced to take a legal course of action to set this straight. We request media to not let anyone use their platform without looking into the facts," read the statement.

