Sonakshi Sinha: I Was Being Fat-shamed By The Industry People & Media; That Really Hurt

Sonakshi Sinha On Being Bullied

Sonakshi says, "I have been bullied quite a bit. I have had my fair share because I was a fat kid. I used to weight around 95 kilos and I was always a big kid.

Even though I used to do a lot of sports, the boys used to bully me and call me names. They wouldn't give me main roles in plays in school. They would always make me stand at the side or be the narrator."

Sonakshi Sinha Narrates An Incident

"For instance, I remember something that happened in college. So we had to organise this annual fashion show and I wanted to be this model and walk on the ramp. So one of the thin girls told me, 'You handle the lights'. I said, "Why? I want to walk the ramp."

She replied, "No, you are too big to walk the ramp." I just felt really bad. There's so much you want to do when you are growing up. So who is this girl who happen to tell you that you can't do it just because she is 10 or 20 kilos less than me! I'm very happy with where I have reached."

Sonakshi On Being Fat-shamed By Industry People

Sonakshi reveals trouble continued for her even after making her grand debut opposite Salman Khan in 2010. Sonakshi says when her debut film released, the audiences lapped her up but at the same time, she also got fat-shamed by the industry people and the media.

Sonakshi Was Hurt

Speaking of her experience, Sonakshi says it hurt her, and she always knew that she wasn't the average looking stick figure person. But she also realised that she didn't have to become one.

Sonakshi concludes by saying, "Honestly, I knew I had a lot more to offer than what I weight on the weighing scale. So I never took that to heart."