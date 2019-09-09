English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sonakshi Sinha: I Was Being Fat-shamed By The Industry People & Media; That Really Hurt

    By
    |

    Being a celebrity is not an easy job! While some actresses are naturally blessed with slender bodies, some work extremely hard to be in shape so that they can be in the showbiz without being criticised. Accept it or not, B-town is obsessed with looks and somehow, we all are responsible for it.

    In her recent tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha reveals the struggle of being an overweight star-kid and how coming to the industry and sustaining in the industry wasn't a bed of roses for her.

    Sonakshi Sinha On Being Bullied

    Sonakshi Sinha On Being Bullied

    Sonakshi says, "I have been bullied quite a bit. I have had my fair share because I was a fat kid. I used to weight around 95 kilos and I was always a big kid.

    Even though I used to do a lot of sports, the boys used to bully me and call me names. They wouldn't give me main roles in plays in school. They would always make me stand at the side or be the narrator."

    Sonakshi Sinha Narrates An Incident

    Sonakshi Sinha Narrates An Incident

    "For instance, I remember something that happened in college. So we had to organise this annual fashion show and I wanted to be this model and walk on the ramp. So one of the thin girls told me, 'You handle the lights'. I said, "Why? I want to walk the ramp."

    She replied, "No, you are too big to walk the ramp." I just felt really bad. There's so much you want to do when you are growing up. So who is this girl who happen to tell you that you can't do it just because she is 10 or 20 kilos less than me! I'm very happy with where I have reached."

    Sonakshi On Being Fat-shamed By Industry People

    Sonakshi On Being Fat-shamed By Industry People

    Sonakshi reveals trouble continued for her even after making her grand debut opposite Salman Khan in 2010. Sonakshi says when her debut film released, the audiences lapped her up but at the same time, she also got fat-shamed by the industry people and the media.

    Sonakshi Was Hurt

    Sonakshi Was Hurt

    Speaking of her experience, Sonakshi says it hurt her, and she always knew that she wasn't the average looking stick figure person. But she also realised that she didn't have to become one.

    Sonakshi concludes by saying, "Honestly, I knew I had a lot more to offer than what I weight on the weighing scale. So I never took that to heart."

    More SONAKSHI SINHA News

    Read more about: sonakshi sinha
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue