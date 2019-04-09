Sonakshi Sinha Was Not A Fan Of Salman Khan When She Made Her Debut With Him!

Sonakshi Would View Salman As A Family Friend

The actress told the tabloid, "Growing up, I wasn't fascinated by actors. So, I would view Salman as a family friend."

This Is When She Became His Fan

"I was neither intimidated nor had a fangirl moment when I made my debut with him. It is only when I saw him in Dabangg that I became his fan."

Sonakshi Praises Salman For Reinventing The Character Of Chulbul Pandey

"It's great to see how he keeps adding his own elements to Chulbul Pandey - be it a hook step or a unique mannerism. It is difficult to do that with a character that is well-established."

The Actress Opens Up About Her Role In Dabangg 3

"She is that same loudmouth who likes to speak her mind. Since the story has two parallel tracks - one in the present day and one in the past - the audience is going to see two versions of Rajjo."

Sonakshi Will Be A Part Of Dabangg 3 Title Track

"Rajjo is in my blood, I can play Rajjo in my sleep too. We have just started shooting, I joined the team for the title song,'' Sonakshi had earlier told PTI.

Working On Dabangg 3 Is Like Homecoming For Sonakshi

"It is great to be back to Dabangg series. I hope it continues to be made. It started a new trend in films."