Sonakshi Sinha Was Working As An Audience Manager When Salman Khan 'Discovered' Her!

Sonakshi Was Working As An Audience Manager When Salman Spotted Her

The actress revealed, "I was at a fashion show working as an audience manager and Salman was sitting in the audience. He already knew that I was Shatrughan Sinha's daughter and he came to me humbly and suggested me to lose weight as he looked forward to casting me in his movie."

An Overdue Treat

She further said, "I was extremely elated and seeing me excited, he jokingly asked me to treat him to celebrate this news but I only had Rs. 3000 in my wallet. Yes! Imagine the star asking for a treat and I was having only Rs. 3000 that too what I earned from that fashion show. Well, it's been almost a decade since, and the treat is long overdue by all accounts."

Interestingly, Salman Was Not The First Choice For 'Dabangg'

Arbaaz Khan recently revealed in an interview, "Abhinav Kashyap was looking to cast Randeep Hooda or Irrfan Khan as the lead then but neither of them had been finalised. I offered to produce the film for him and asked him what if we got Salman on board as Pandey ji. He was instantly excited and things quickly fell in place."

Speaking About Dabangg 3...

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha will be reuniting for Prabhudeva's 'Dabangg 3'. The film also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee who plays one of Salman's love interests. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is essaying the role of the main villain. The cop film will be hitting the theatrical screens on December 20, 2019.