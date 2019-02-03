Sonali Bendre Is Back On Sets And Facing Cameras Again!

Sonali Bendre has been fighting cancer like a warrior for the past few months. Her regular social media updates on her health status and have kept fans posted. The positivity that comes through in her posts have been inspirational to many. After a big sabbatical, Sonali made a post on her Instagram that is sure to get her fans super excited and happy for her. Read to find out what she wrote!

Sonali Bendre made an Instagram post that just proves how inspiring she is. She posted a picture of herself in a white sun dress with a denim vest, sporting sneakers. She looks totally cool in the picture but the best thing about the picture is her caption. She wrote, "Being back on a set after a major sabbatical - one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels - is a surreal feeling. After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning and I'm so grateful to be back in action. I don't think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work...to face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required. Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires. It's just the kind of day that helps me #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime❤" (sic)

That's right! Sonali is back on sets, facing cameras again, and we may be seeing her on screen soon! She did not reveal if what she is shooting for is for the big screen or small. Nevertheless, we are pumped to see her in action again. She even posted a video of herself arriving at the sets and entering a vanity van. Check it out.

Sonali shocked her fans when she took to her social media in July last year to announce that she was diagnosed with high grade cancer and that she would be moving to New York for treatment. She moved back to Mumbai late last year and now she's back on sets!

