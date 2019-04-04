Sonali Bendre On Her Battle With Cancer: I Was Shattered But The Thought Of Death Didn't Come To Me!

Hello Sunshine

Dressed in pale powder blue dress with her short crop of hair, Sonali looks radiant on the magazine cover.

The actress shared this picture on her social media page and wrote, "There's no one way to tell how our experiences change us or shape us. Not all transformations are visible. What I've learnt is to never let it hold me back. I'd rather dress up and show up! That's how I would describe my shoot for the @bazaarindia cover."

Sonali Was Shattered When She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

In an interview with the magazine, Sonali revealed, "So when my PET [Positron Emission Tomography] scan showed up cancer had spread all over my abdomen, like fairy lights scattered all over, and when the doctor in New York said that there was about 30 per cent chance of it all going away, we were shattered."

The Actress & Her Family Never Lost Hope

"But the thought of death didn't come to me. I thought this was going to be a long struggle, but I never thought I'd die."

Sonali Found Support In Her Family & Close Friends

"I have started listening to my body more attentively now. And it is a new normal, a new journey. I tell women who have gone through cancer that healing from it requires receiving care, receiving support, letting friends and family rally around us. It is time to receive."

When Sonali Opened Up About How Her Hair Was The Talk Of The Town

On a recent TV show, Sonali spoke about how, early in her career, her hair was the talk of the town. Not only did she get her first acting break because of her luscious mane, she also endorsed a whole host of hair products during that time.

"Now that I think of it, my whole life had been all about my hair, even though it sounds superficial. I've endorsed every hair product at some point in my life," the actress was quoted as saying.