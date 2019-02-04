English
    Sonali Bendre's Emotional Post On World Cancer Day: 'I Was Scared Too'

    Last year, Sonali Bendre left everyone shocked when she took to her Instagram page to share the heart-breaking news of being diagnosed with high-grade cancer.

    She wrote, Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them."

    Later, the actress flew to US for the treatment and regularly kept her fans updated by sharing inspirational posts. Now, Sonali is back in India and is resuming work post a sabbatical.

    On World Cancer Day today, the actress took to her social media page where she offered some advice to overcome stigma associated with this ailment. 

    Sonali wrote, "World Cancer Day... who would have thought it would become such a thing... but it has! And just the mere mention of the C word brings dread in the hearts of anyone who hears it. We fear it so much that we'd rather not talk about it... which is why it's important to have a day where we pull out the band aid and help us deal with this disease.

    I was scared too, but soon realised that burying my head in the sand was not the way to deal with this.And so... with the little experience I have had, I urge you all to take the time to understand it.

    There's more to cancer than being emotional or weak or even being called a fighter or a survivor. It requires you to study it, find out what works for you and to be diligent about your treatment.

    It requires days of strongly believing in oneself, of knowing that tomorrow will be better than today. It is not a fight against negative thoughts. It's taking a stand to not give in, no matter what. Most importantly, it is about living every day, and not just surviving. Just taking it #OneDayAtATime makes it easier to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #WorldCancerDay."

    Read more about: sonali bendre
    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 16:21 [IST]
