Sonali Bendre Opens Up About Fighting Cancer: Doctors Said That I Had Only 30% Chance Of Survival

Sonali Bendre has been nothing short of a superwoman in the past few months. Her strength and positivity while she has been suffering cancer has been inspirational to many cancer fighters out there. Sonali shocked her fans when she took to social media to announce that she had cancer. A few months later, it is a relief to see that she is doing very well and fighting the dreaded disease like a total warrior. Especially when Sonali was told that she had only a 30% chance of survival!

Sonali Bendre recently opened up about the time she first got to knowthat she had cancer. As reported by Pinkvilla, Sonali said, "I didn't want to go to New York. It was my husband who wanted to go. And I fought with him all through the flight. 'Why are you doing this? We have good doctors here. Why are you taking me away?' My home, my life... in three days, we literally just packed and left and, I don't know, what was happening. I was like let's, at least, speak to the doctors here and he was just quiet through the whole thing and focussed. In the day, he was organising and, in the night, as New York was wake; so he was organising, so day and night--he was at that. So I got him and actually cribbed about the whole thing, on the flight. Through the flight, I have cribbed; I was really venting."

She added, "I land in New York and next day, we go to the doctor. He looks at everything and we had sent all our tests and he says, you know, it is fourth stage and you have 30% chance of survival. That really hit me; I just turned to Goldie and I remember saying: 'Thank God, you got me here'. Goldie always says that 'tomorrow I'd rather feel I over-reacted, over-spent than under-reacted and have that regret that I should have done that'. There was no time for it and we were not told that it was fourth stage but Goldie had started reading about it and he was suspecting it."

That is an incredible story of grit and strength right? Sonali recently embraced her beautiful scars during a photo shoot. She posted this photo of her showing off her scars and looking like a total warrior woman.

