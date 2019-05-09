English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sonali Bendre: Manisha Koirala Has Been A Big Help In Crusade Against Cancer

    By Pti
    |

    Bollywood actress and cancer survivor Sonali Bendre said actress Manisha Koirala has been a big help in her crusade against the disease. "Manisha (Koirala) has been a big help. She has been through it and is a survivor. She has also written a lovely book about it," she said during an interactive session organised by FICCI FLO (Bangalore Chapter) late Wednesday evening.

    She was responding to a question as to whether she had received tips from celebrities like Yuvraj Singh and Manisha to fight cancer. Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, but was declared cancer-free by mid-2014 after undergoing treatment.

    sonali-bendre-says-manisha-koirala-has-been-a-big-help-in-crusade-against-cancer

    Sonali said she did not meet another cricketer Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor. She did however, meet his mother. "I haven't met Yuvraj. I met his mother, though, and she was very warm and kind," she added.

    In 2011, Yuvraj was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left lung and underwent chemotherapy treatment in Boston and Indianapolis. In March 2012, he was discharged from the hospital after completing the third and final cycle of chemotherapy and returned to India in April.

    Shahid Kapoor A Better Method Actor Than Vijay Deverakonda?

    Sonali further said a lot of help and advice, however, has come from non-celebrities, which she valued very much. Goldie Behl, her husband, also has been a pillar of strength in her fight against cancer, she said. "Goldie has been my rock and pillar of strength to help me fight cancer. Thank God, I decided to get married to him," she said.

    Also the families of Goldie and Sonali have been a great help for her, which gives her immense joy than material things give. "My mother always told me that human being matters more. Of course, there are times when you realise material things are also important, which gets you the treatment in the US, but even that cannot give you the joy the family gives and sees you through it. That is the most important thing," she said.

    Sonali had undergone treatment for metastatic cancer in New York in December last.

    Read more about: sonali bendre manisha koirala
    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue