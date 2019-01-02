English
Sonali Bendre’s Touching Birthday Wishes From Friend Sussanne Khan & Hubby Goldie Behl

    Actress Sonali Bendre and her family had double cause for celebration on Jan 1st, 2019. It marked the end of a year which has been especially tough on Sonali, and the beginning of a new one. It was also the actress' birthday yesterday. Sonali Bendre rang in her 44th birthday with friends and family at her house in Mumbai. Her husband, Goldie Behl and her dear friend Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to post the warmest birthday wishes for Sonali. Read on!

    Sonali Bendre Receives Touching Birthday Wishes

    Sussanne Khan attended Sonali Bendre's birthday celebrations yesterday and took to Instagram to share an inside photo from the party. Sonali, Sussanne and Gayatri look all glammed up as they rang in Sonali's birthday as well as the New Year. Sussanne wrote a heart-warming caption for the photo - "Happy happiest birthday to our most precious, gorgeous warrior princess @iamsonalibendre sonzyyy you are my inspiration, my fireball..may we all continue to enhance and motivate each other, while we change the meaning of 'play' ...and so in pursuit of our own unique diverse state of 'curation'....Amen 2019 is finally here... #prettysoulsonly #grace #perserverance #toloveunconditionally #newyearseve2019."

    Sonali's husband, Goldie Behl had the most touching birthday message for his wife. He posted a picture of the two of them sweetly sharing a chocolate, and wrote, "Happy birthday Sonali ❤
    They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me.
    2018 was a tough year on you but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely. It is never easy to be at the receiving end and yet be so positive and spread so much love.
    Thank you for being the person you are.
    On your special day, I wish you all things wonderful, all things love, all things that bring a cheer to you through the year.
    So #SwitchOnTheSunshine like you always do and make this year count #OneDayAtATime."

    Sonali shocked her fans in July 2018, when she announced that she had cancer. Shortly after that, she moved to New York for treatment. Sonali has kept her fans posted all along, spreading strength and positivity to them. Sonali returned to India sometime back. Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Kunal Kapoor and others attended Sonali's birthday bash last night.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 1:43 [IST]
