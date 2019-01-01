 »   »   »  Sonali Bendre’s Touching New Year 2019 Post: Journey Has Taught Me So Much

Actress Sonali Bendre has been fighting cancer for a few months now, and fighting how. Sonali has been strong in her fight so far, not shying away from being vocal and public with her journey. Bidding adieu to a tough and life-changing year and ringing in 2019 hopeful that it will be 'happier and healthier', Sonali shared a throwback picture of her last blow - dry before she chopped off her hair. Her pictures shared on Instagram, and the caption she shared it with, is all things positive. Check it out.

Sonali Bendre Instagrammed a picture of her having a last hair blow dry before she had to chop it off because of her cancer treatment. Her caption read, "Throwback to my last blow-dry before I cut my hair. Now that my hair is gradually growing back.... Maybe I can look forward to another blow-dry in 2019! This journey has been immense, and has taught me so so much.... From being in awe of the body's willingness and capacity to fight and heal and recover to overwhelming gratitude to the people who have stood by me and been pillars of strength to being reminded of life's transience and that things come and go (much like my hair). Here's looking towards a healthier and happier 2019. Onwards and upwards... #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime."

Sonali shocked her fans on July 4th, 2018, when she revealed on social media that she had been diagnosed with 'high-grade' cancer. She moved to New York for treatment for the next few months, and had kept giving her fans updates on her journey. She recently moved back to India and was snapped with her friends and family.

Sonali's positive new year Instagram post came months after her last post, a photograph of her and her stylist. She captioned it, "Sometimes, in the most unlikely of circumstances, you meet the most amazing people... someone who meets you as a stranger but very quickly becomes a friend. One such person is @bokheehair, genius hairstylist and wigmaker. She has been absolutely amazing; indulging me with various looks... short hair or long hair. She's been so understanding, supportive and empathetic throughout it all. Thank you so so much Bokhee, I can't tell you how much our sessions together mean to me. You truly are an angel. #SwitchOnTheSunshine 🌞🤞🙏"

Switch on the sunshine indeed.

MOST READ: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Look Drop Dead Gorgeous As They Ring In New Year