Sonali Bendre Upset Over Pollution Caused By Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival which brings great joy to many people. At the same time, when the celebrations are done in a ways that are dangerous to the environment, the festival also causes great harm. Sonali Bendre was very much upset by the way in which Ganesh visarjan caused a lot of water and soil pollution on a particular beach this year.

Sonali took to Twitter to share a picture of serious pollution caused by callous Ganesh visarjan on a beach. She wrote, "After yesterday's visarjan... If these are not signs of damage we are causing then I don't know what are! This cannot happen we need to do better." (sic)

After yesterday’s visarjan... If these are not signs of damage we are causing then I don’t know what are! This cannot happen we need to do better! pic.twitter.com/0YYJGNfUby — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) September 9, 2019

Many Bollywood celebrities urged their fans to go eco-friendly during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year. Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty, and others proudly shared pictures of their eco-friendly Ganesh murthis, which was encouraging to see.

Earlier, Sonali had shared, "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year... Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime!" Sonali was away from home as she was undergoing treatment for a high-grade cancer.

She added, "I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there's faith, it reflects more on the inside...in the dialogue between you and your God... so don't lose that essence.

Talking about her own Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year, she said, "Once again, we've taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha and we'll also immerse the Lord in our home. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way."

MOST READ: Taapsee Pannu ADMITS To Being In A Relationship: Have Kissed A Lot Of Frogs Before Meeting My Prince