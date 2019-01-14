Pics! Sonali Bendre Visits Facebook HQ; Janhvi Kapoor Snapped Out And About

Sonali Bendre Snapped At Facebook Headquarters

Sonali Bendre was at the Facebook Headquarters in Mumbai for a live discussion. Her son Ranveer Behl accompanied her. Sonali sported a sweatshirt which read, ‘Our Time Is Now.' Sonali has been fighting cancer for a few months now and had been undergoing treatment in New York until she returned to Mumbai last month. Sonali, has been vocal about her fight against cancer has become an inspiration to many. Last week, Deepika Padukone was snapped at the Facebook HQ for a live discussion.

Janhvi Out And About In Casual Attire

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai on Monday night. Janhvi looked hot in a casual white avatar as she was snapped. She was wearing a white tank top and white tights, with her hair tossed in a messy bun.

Bollywood Newbies Snapped At A Cafe

Bollywood newbies Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl were snapped at a café on Monday afternoon. The two are being launched on the silver screen by Salman Khan in his upcoming production ‘Notebook' which will hit the theatres on March 29th, 2019. The two sported casual looks as they posed for the cameras.

Shahid & Mira Hit The Gym

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were both snapped after a workout session today, but they did not hit the gym together. Shahid was wearing a grey t-shirt and grey shorts, looking totally cool in his gym look. Shahid had just returned from a shoot in Delhi. Mira Rajput was snapped at the gym later in the evening. She waved for the cameras.

Varun's Monday Gym Look

Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan was also snapped at the gym on Monday afternoon. He looked like a hunk in a blue t-shirt and shorts, and a matching hat. Varun has been busy filming for Karan Johar's Kalank, alongside Alia Bhatt.