English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sonam Kapoor: Although The Zoya Factor Is About Luck, Everything Went Wrong While Shooting It!

    By
    |

    Sonam Kapoor is a busy bee these days, promoting her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. Also starring South actor Dulquer Salmaan, the film revolves around the story of a girl who is considered a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. The funny thing is, although the film is about luck, many things went wrong while shooting for it.

    Sonam: Everything Went Wrong While Shooting The Zoya Factor

    When Sonam was asked if she had fun while shooting for the film in an interview with DNA, she said, "Yes. The weird thing was this film is all about luck, but everything just kept going wrong every day. For example, I had to put on weight and perm my hair. In the book, the character is a little plump and has frizzy hair. Since I'm not chubby and have poker-straight hair, I decided to perm them because it would have been difficult to curl them to that extent every day. So, I went to one of the best salons in the city. They forgot to put a protector on my head so that my hair is not damaged by the perming product, and my hair got burnt. Nobody knows about this, but that's what happened."

    She further added, "I also gained 10 kilos for the role, and it was hard to lose the weight. I've had mean things said to me, like 'you're looking so fat'. Some people asked if I was pregnant! Thankfully, I've lost that weight. I love doing comedy and I was working with my chacha (Sanjay Kapoor) and Dulquer Salmaan for the first time. It was a lot of fun."

    The Zoya Factor is based on a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is scheduled for release on September 20.

    MOST READ: Ranveer Singh Is Deepika Padukone's 'Trashcan' According To The Hilarious Meme She Posted!

    More THE ZOYA FACTOR News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue