Sonam Kapoor: Although The Zoya Factor Is About Luck, Everything Went Wrong While Shooting It!

Sonam Kapoor is a busy bee these days, promoting her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. Also starring South actor Dulquer Salmaan, the film revolves around the story of a girl who is considered a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. The funny thing is, although the film is about luck, many things went wrong while shooting for it.

When Sonam was asked if she had fun while shooting for the film in an interview with DNA, she said, "Yes. The weird thing was this film is all about luck, but everything just kept going wrong every day. For example, I had to put on weight and perm my hair. In the book, the character is a little plump and has frizzy hair. Since I'm not chubby and have poker-straight hair, I decided to perm them because it would have been difficult to curl them to that extent every day. So, I went to one of the best salons in the city. They forgot to put a protector on my head so that my hair is not damaged by the perming product, and my hair got burnt. Nobody knows about this, but that's what happened."

She further added, "I also gained 10 kilos for the role, and it was hard to lose the weight. I've had mean things said to me, like 'you're looking so fat'. Some people asked if I was pregnant! Thankfully, I've lost that weight. I love doing comedy and I was working with my chacha (Sanjay Kapoor) and Dulquer Salmaan for the first time. It was a lot of fun."

The Zoya Factor is based on a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is scheduled for release on September 20.

