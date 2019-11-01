    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Dress Up As 'Salim-Anarkali' For Halloween Theme Party; See Pics!

      Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja give desi twist to Halloween | FilmiBeat

      When it comes to nailing style quotient, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor scores a perfect ten. Be it movie promotions or red-carpet appearances, she knows how to make heads turn wherever she goes. While Halloween is all about flaunting outlandish outfits and scary make-up, Sonam and her better half, Anand Ahuja decided to go a little hatke this year.

      The couple channelled their inner Salim-Anarkali and dropped some stunning clicks on social media. Check them out here.

      Anand Ahuja Looks Ditto Prince Salim

      Sonam's better-half shared this picture on his Instagram handle where he is seen dressed up as Prince Salim. He even dyed and styled his hair just like the iconic character to ace the look.

      Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

      Recalling the popular song from Mughal-e-Azam, Sonam captioned this frame as, "Pyaar kiya to darna kya ? @anandahuja #bhaaneHalloween @bhaane #salimanarkali."

      This Is So Beautiful!

      Sonam picked up clothes from her husband Anand Ahuja's clothes brand Bhane and complimented her look with a huge iron chain wound around her neck, just like Anarkali's character.

      Those Captivating Eyes Are All Hearts

      Sonam shared a close-up shot too and captioned it as, "#BhaaneHalloween @bhaane #anarkali #mughleazam."

      On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'The Zoya Factor'. The film turned out to be a box-office dud.

      Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
