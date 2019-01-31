Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, And Arbaaz Khan Attend Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Screening

Sonam Dons An 80s Avatar For The Screening of ELKDTAL

We can't wait to see Sonam in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga this Friday. On Wednesday night, she was present at the film's screening held for Bollywood celebs. She donned an 80s avatar in a top, skirt and blazer co-ordinates as she walked in for the screening. Sonam will star alongside Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in the film. It is the first film in which the father daughter duo of Sonam and Anil have appeared together.

Sonam's Cousin Arjun Kapoor Also Attends The Screening

Sonam's ever supportive cousin, Arjun Kapoor was also present at the screening on Wednesday night. Arjun sported a casual look in a black tee with denims accessorized with a black hat.

Arbaaz Khan With His Girlfriend Giorgia

Arbaaz Khan was present at the screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with his girlfriend Giorgia. They both twinned in black. While Arbaaz wore a black t-shirt paired with denims, Girgoia looked pretty in a black ensemble.

Kriti Sanon Sports A Casual Look

Kriti Sanon, who has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Luka Chuppi, made time to attend the special screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She looked pretty in a classic white shirt with denims look.She accessorized with a heavy set jhumkas and white shoes.