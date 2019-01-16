Then & Now: Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza Take The 10 Year Challenge On Instagram!
The internet is a place where you often come across people taking some interesting challenges. The year 2019 just got its hook-worthy one in the form of #10YearChallenge where you have got people sharing pictures of their transformation in the last 10 years.
Our Bollywood celebrities too joined in the fun as it gave them a chance to dig into their photo albums and post collages to show their fans how life has changed for them in a decade. Curious to know who took up the #10YearChallenge? We have got it listed for you folks right away here.
Bipasha Basu
The sultry actress shared this picture on Instagram and wrote, "#10yearchallenge seems fun...love how life makes us all go through so many phases... even in the way we look... I have no reason to complain... life has been awesome in these last 10 years... looking forward always ❤️ #loveyourself #grateful #lovelife ( 📸 Race to my new film #Aadat)."
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor too walked down the memory lane and wrote, "#10yearchallenge #23to33 from DELHI 6 to ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh AISA Laga.. do you think I got dads genes??? @anilskapoor."
Dia Mirza
Sharing this collage, the 'Sanju' actress wrote, "So here it is, my #10YearChallenge! At 27 and 37!"
Diana Penty
Diana Penty too shared this transformation collage and posted, "#10YearChallenge. Some things don't change...like the B/W filter 😬 #IndulgingInTheGram."
Shruti Haasan
"ten years💕I always miss my bangs but I deffo don't miss the ugly in between stage of growing them out ! 2009-2019 #10yearchallenge," wrote Shruti on Instagram.
Armaan Malik
The singer-composer wrote, "Aye hoodie hoodie hoodie, aye yaadon ki pudi 🤪 #10YearChallenge Ps - look at that hair will ya 🤣."
Indeed, these pictures are making us realize time flies and how!
