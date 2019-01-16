English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Then & Now: Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza Take The 10 Year Challenge On Instagram!

    By
    |

    The internet is a place where you often come across people taking some interesting challenges. The year 2019 just got its hook-worthy one in the form of #10YearChallenge where you have got people sharing pictures of their transformation in the last 10 years.

    Our Bollywood celebrities too joined in the fun as it gave them a chance to dig into their photo albums and post collages to show their fans how life has changed for them in a decade. Curious to know who took up the #10YearChallenge? We have got it listed for you folks right away here. 

    Bipasha Basu

    The sultry actress shared this picture on Instagram and wrote, "#10yearchallenge seems fun...love how life makes us all go through so many phases... even in the way we look... I have no reason to complain... life has been awesome in these last 10 years... looking forward always ❤️ #loveyourself #grateful #lovelife ( 📸 Race to my new film #Aadat)."

    Sonam Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor too walked down the memory lane and wrote, "#10yearchallenge #23to33 from DELHI 6 to ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh AISA Laga.. do you think I got dads genes??? @anilskapoor."

    Dia Mirza

    Sharing this collage, the 'Sanju' actress wrote, "So here it is, my #10YearChallenge! At 27 and 37!"

    Diana Penty

    Diana Penty too shared this transformation collage and posted, "#10YearChallenge. Some things don't change...like the B/W filter 😬 #IndulgingInTheGram."

    Shruti Haasan

    "ten years💕I always miss my bangs but I deffo don't miss the ugly in between stage of growing them out ! 2009-2019 #10yearchallenge," wrote Shruti on Instagram.

    Armaan Malik

    The singer-composer wrote, "Aye hoodie hoodie hoodie, aye yaadon ki pudi 🤪 #10YearChallenge Ps - look at that hair will ya 🤣."

    Indeed, these pictures are making us realize time flies and how!

    ALSO READ: 

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue