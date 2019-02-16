Sonam Kapoor Changes Her Name On Social Media, Calls Herself 'Lucky Mascot Of Indian Team!

Sonam Kapoor changes Name on social media,Here's Why | FilmiBeat

After releasing the first look of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor', the lead actress Sonam has now broken the internet by changing her username to 'Zoya Singh Solanki' on her official social media handle.

This name-change of Sonam Kapoor refers to her upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor' as her character name is Zoya in the film. Previously, Sonam Kapoor's Twitter handle was 'Sonam K Ahuja' which has now changed to 'Zoya Singh Solanki' with a bio that reads, 'Lucky mascot of the Indian team'. It seems like the makers have all geared up for the film's promotion.

The film has gone on floors already and the makers have also released the first look of the film, which features the lead actors of the film.

The movie is based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel 'The Zoya Factor'. In the first look, Sonam and Dulquer were seen holding the copy of the novel and it also had the character name of both these actors.

Zoya Factor is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Eventually, Zoya falls for skipper Nikhil Khoda who doesn't believe in luck and superstitions.

Director Abhishek Sharma will be directing the film, which will be produced by Fox Star Studios and Adlabs Films. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 5th April 2019.

ALSO READ: Pulwama Attack: Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Shabana Azmi & Says She Promotes 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' Gang