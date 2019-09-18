Sonam Kapoor Clueless About Sanjay Dutt's Movie; Asks 'What Is Prassthanam?'

In what comes as a piece of surprising news, actor Sonam Kapoor did not even know that The Zoya Factor will be clashing with Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam at the box office. While interacting with the media during the press show of The Zoya Factor, Sonam was asked about Prassthanam. Her answer proves that she was clueless about the release or even the existence of the movie.

Sonam asked, "What is Prassthanam?" After she was informed about the film starring Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala, she said, "Okay, congratulations. I hope it does well. Ya, I hope it does well. Ours is a small film and that's Sanjay Dutt sir."

The Zoya Factor, which also has Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, will clash at the box office with Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam. The press show for The Zoya Factor was held on Tuesday and both films have gathered attention from the public and the media. Sanjay Dutt has also been restlessly promoting Prassthanam with his wife, Maanayata Dutt who is the producer of the movie.

The Zoya Factor's trailer received the attention of Cricket God Sachin Tendulkar. He took to Twitter and wished Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan the best. The trailer received positive responses from the audience and it can be said that the movie's release is much awaited.

Both films, Prassthanam and The Zoya Factor will hit the big screens on September 20.