    Sonam Kapoor Feels The MeToo Movement Is Being Trivialized

    Sonam Kapoor is one celeb who does not shy away from giving her honest opinions. She is often appreciated for her brutally honest opinions even if they may sound politically incorrect or is perceived to be unpopular. Sonam recently gave her two cents on the MeToo Movement which has taken the industry by storm. It has led the film fraternity to reflect on the inside reality of the entertainment industry, things that used to be brushed under the carpet until now. Read what Sonam thinks of the MeToo Movement now.

    Sonam Kapoor: We Are Trivializing The MeToo Movement

    In an interview with Zoom, Sonam Kapoor was asked what she thought about the MeToo Movement, to which she said, "We are definitely trivializing it (MeToo Movement). If you have to, you have to do it with a lot of thought. And you have to do it...because it's become watered down now. It's all gone and unfortunately, it is the way it is. We need to be a little more careful about the accusation and articles. The media doesn't realize how powerful it can be."

    The MeToo Movement brought to surface allegations that deemed many names from the film industry to be sexual predators. Tanushree Dutta's allegations against Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss, braved many women to come forward with their stories of victimization. Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan and others were named by many women. Even a respected filmmaker such as Rajkumar Hirani was accused by a woman who worked on the crew of his biopic 'Sanju'. The allegation against Raju Hirani led the filmmakers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga to drop his name from the film's credits as a producer.

    Sonam, who is part of the cast of Ek Ladko Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, had earlier spoken about the allegations against Hirani. She was a little cautious about making a judgment against Hirani in this case as she knew him personally, and didn't think it was likely that he would have done that from what she knew of him. "In the Me Too movement, I always believe a woman. But in this case, we need to reserve our judgment. Two things here - one the film is as important as the movement and second, I have known Hirani for many years and I respect him as a filmmaker and a man," she said.

    Saturday, February 2, 2019, 18:32 [IST]
