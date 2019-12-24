Sonam Kapoor Gets Slammed For Lauding Saudi Arabian Music Fest Where People Got Sexually Harassed

Popular Instagram page Diet Prada called out Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor for lauding the MDL Beast Electronic Music Festival that took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While slamming all the celebrities who attended the music festival, Diet Prada wrote, "What's worse than an all white @revolve influencer trip? Cashing big fat checks in exchange for #content creation (aka propaganda) to rehabilitate the image of Saudi Arabia, a country said to be causing "the world's worst humanitarian crisis", according to the United Nations. According to anonymous sources, six-figure sums were offered for attendance and geo-tagged posts."

Sonam Kapoor reacted to the post by Diet Prada, saying, "Let's agree to disagree. Let's appreciate that the whole world is a shit hole right now and any positive step forward is something that I want to celebrate. I was treated with immense respect and love as a Hindi brown female actor."

Sonam Kapoor's reply to Diet Prada didn't go well with the latter and the page posted many pictures and videos of many attendees at the music festival who weren't treated with respect and allegedly got sexually harassed at the event.

Diet Prada also shared an old tweet of Sonam Kapoor that read: "Homosexuality is not a 'tendency' it's something you are born as and is absolutely NORMAL. To tell someone you can change is irresponsible." Diet Prada further asked the Neerja actress, "Sonam Kapoor, would be cool if you could explain the hypocrisy of you promoting Saudi Arabia where LGBTQ are subject to capital punishment... Or maybe donate the money you made to various LGBTQ advocacy groups."

(Social media posts are unedited.)