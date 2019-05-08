Sonam Kapoor's Hubby Anand Ahuja Bares His Heart On Their First Wedding Anniversary!
After dating for almost four years, last year on this day, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with her beau Anand Ahuja in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. The couple never fail to make us go 'awww' all the way with their lovey-dovey pictures and their #EverydayPhenomenal is some major relationship goals.
As Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja complete a year of marital bliss today, the latter took to Instagram to wish his wife dearest in the most unexpected way by sharing a series of shoefies with a love-soaked note. We also bring you few instances when the couple proved that theirs is a modern day fairy-tale.
How We Wish To Get A Hubby Like Anand!
Anand wrote,"Some of my favourite #shoefies w my bunny (scroll to see our first one ever) ... I love posting these not because I love shoes (and you KNOW I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful! I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these...."
Sonam Is Anand's Guiding Star
He further added, "Today, to reflect on 1 year of marriage and 3 years being together - nothing could be more of a blessing than to have your life partner be your best friend and also be the person that is supportive but pushes you to be better... to be the person that is unconditionally loving but will tell you when you're wrong ... and to be the person that will lead you into and through your fears - not allowing you to run away from them. Happy Anniversary to my @sonamkapoor .. you're my guiding star!"
When Your Partner Is Your Inspiration
In an interview with Elle, Anand had mentioned, "When Sonam and I first spoke, I was inspired by her, and that's something I always wanted in a partner. She's been working since she was 17-18 years; she's gone through so much, and she's built herself that way.
I met Sonam two and a half years ago, and before that, around five-six years ago, I didn't know Anil Kapoor was her dad. I knew them both as actors, but not part of the same family. So Sonam is definitely where I drive my inspiration from."
Anand Is An Encouraging Hubby
"Anand is so encouraging when it comes to my work that he didn't blink when I told him I was flying to Cannes two days after the wedding or that I was getting into promotions straightaway,' Sonam was quoted as saying in a Vogue interview.
Sonam Calls Anand Her Cheerleader
"In cinema world, I was not treated as an equal but treated as a woman. But I realised it soon that women should not compromise.But art is reflection of the society. After marriage, my husband is my cheerleader and and as a support he added my name in his middle name and has become Anand Sonam Ahuja."
