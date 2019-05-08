Sonam Kapoor's Hubby Anand Ahuja Bares His Heart On Their First Wedding Anniversary!

How We Wish To Get A Hubby Like Anand!

Anand wrote,"Some of my favourite #shoefies w my bunny (scroll to see our first one ever) ... I love posting these not because I love shoes (and you KNOW I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful! I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these...."

Sonam Is Anand's Guiding Star

He further added, "Today, to reflect on 1 year of marriage and 3 years being together - nothing could be more of a blessing than to have your life partner be your best friend and also be the person that is supportive but pushes you to be better... to be the person that is unconditionally loving but will tell you when you're wrong ... and to be the person that will lead you into and through your fears - not allowing you to run away from them. Happy Anniversary to my @sonamkapoor .. you're my guiding star!"

When Your Partner Is Your Inspiration

In an interview with Elle, Anand had mentioned, "When Sonam and I first spoke, I was inspired by her, and that's something I always wanted in a partner. She's been working since she was 17-18 years; she's gone through so much, and she's built herself that way.

I met Sonam two and a half years ago, and before that, around five-six years ago, I didn't know Anil Kapoor was her dad. I knew them both as actors, but not part of the same family. So Sonam is definitely where I drive my inspiration from."

Anand Is An Encouraging Hubby

"Anand is so encouraging when it comes to my work that he didn't blink when I told him I was flying to Cannes two days after the wedding or that I was getting into promotions straightaway,' Sonam was quoted as saying in a Vogue interview.

Sonam Calls Anand Her Cheerleader

"In cinema world, I was not treated as an equal but treated as a woman. But I realised it soon that women should not compromise.But art is reflection of the society. After marriage, my husband is my cheerleader and and as a support he added my name in his middle name and has become Anand Sonam Ahuja."