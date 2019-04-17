Sonam Kapoor: I'm Good At Comedy But I Want To Star In A Horror Film

After Comedy, I Want To Star In A Horror Film!

"I am good at comedy. I want to do comedies more, and once I get a little satisfied with comedy, maybe I will do a horror film, " said Sonam Kapoor to Deccan Chronicle.

I Would Love To Direct A Horror Film Too

Apart from starring in a horror flick, Sonam Kapoor wishes that she would direct one as well. "I would like to direct a horror film. I think the film is a director's medium so whoever directs a good horror film is definitely a good director because it is not easy to scare the audience."

My Mind Works Better As A Director

"I always know how a film is shaping and that's a blessing and a curse but my mind works better as a director. Eventually, I want to (direct) but I love acting. I did train as a director but I wanted to train as an actor as well. When I read a script, I have to stop myself from analysing it in a certain way."

Most Of My Movies Are Successful As I Understand The Script Well

"When I read a script, I do see where the story is going on the whole and it actually helps me in choosing my scripts. I think 98 per cent of the films that I have chosen since I actively started reading, that was since Raanjhanaa, have been successful."