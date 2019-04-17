Sonam Kapoor: I'm Good At Comedy But I Want To Star In A Horror Film
Sonam Kapoor has starred in quite a few romantic comedy movies such as Dolly Ki Doli, Veere Di Wedding, I Hate Luv Storys and others and made a mark for herself in the genre. The actress, who was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opened up by saying that despite the fact she's good and comfortable starring in comedy movies, she also wants to try her hands at horror movies and will grab the opportunity if a filmmaker approaches her with a horror genre.
After Comedy, I Want To Star In A Horror Film!
"I am good at comedy. I want to do comedies more, and once I get a little satisfied with comedy, maybe I will do a horror film, " said Sonam Kapoor to Deccan Chronicle.
I Would Love To Direct A Horror Film Too
Apart from starring in a horror flick, Sonam Kapoor wishes that she would direct one as well. "I would like to direct a horror film. I think the film is a director's medium so whoever directs a good horror film is definitely a good director because it is not easy to scare the audience."
My Mind Works Better As A Director
"I always know how a film is shaping and that's a blessing and a curse but my mind works better as a director. Eventually, I want to (direct) but I love acting. I did train as a director but I wanted to train as an actor as well. When I read a script, I have to stop myself from analysing it in a certain way."
Most Of My Movies Are Successful As I Understand The Script Well
"When I read a script, I do see where the story is going on the whole and it actually helps me in choosing my scripts. I think 98 per cent of the films that I have chosen since I actively started reading, that was since Raanjhanaa, have been successful."
