Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput And Others Attend Designer Kunal Rawal's Store Launch!

Sonam Kapoor A Total Boss Woman

Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor posed for a picture with the fashion designer Kunal Rawal at his store launch on Friday evening. Sonam looked like a boss woman in white floral dress, with a maroon over coat and matching boots. Kunal looked suave in a semi-formal ensemble.

Mira Rajput's Style Is On Point!

Mira Rajput attended the store launch of designer Kunal Rawal on Friday evening. She looked stunning in a black top, teamed with white palazzo pants, with a stylish jacket to go with her look.

Anil Kapoor Poses With Kunal Rawal

Anil Kapoor arrived for Kunal Rawal's store launch after attending Mukesh Bhatt's daughter's wedding. Anil wore a brown suit with dark grey pants, and a pin which read ‘Set Love Free'. He posed for pictures with Kunal.

Dino Morea The Hunk

Dino Morea looked handsome at Kunal Rawal's store launch, in a sky blue kurta.

Antara Motiwala With Hubby Mohit Marwah

Fashion stylist Antara Motiwala and her husband Mohit Marwah posed for pictures at the store launch. Antara wore a silver strapless dress over a white tee, with black ankle boots, whereas Mohit wore a white shirt, black denims and a blue camouflage bomber jacket over it.

Sonam's Brother Harshvardhan Was Also At The Launch

Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor was also present at Kunal Rawal's store launch on Friday. He was dressed casually in a white tee, grey jeans, and a black button up jacket.

Krystle D'Souza Looked Totally Cute

TV actress Krystle D'Souza looked totally cute at Kunal Rawal's store launch. She wore a white polka dotted crop top with pink palazzo pants, and a white blazer over it. She teamed the look with a pair of white sneakers.