English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput And Others Attend Designer Kunal Rawal's Store Launch!

    By
    |

    Fashion designer Kunal Rawal launched his new store in Mumbai today, and the event was attended by many Bollywood and TV personalities. Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anil Kapoor, Dino Morea, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Antara Motiwala, Mohit Marwah, Krystle D'Souza and many others. Check out the pictures from the launch!

    Sonam Kapoor A Total Boss Woman

    Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor posed for a picture with the fashion designer Kunal Rawal at his store launch on Friday evening. Sonam looked like a boss woman in white floral dress, with a maroon over coat and matching boots. Kunal looked suave in a semi-formal ensemble.

    Mira Rajput's Style Is On Point!

    Mira Rajput attended the store launch of designer Kunal Rawal on Friday evening. She looked stunning in a black top, teamed with white palazzo pants, with a stylish jacket to go with her look.

    Anil Kapoor Poses With Kunal Rawal

    Anil Kapoor arrived for Kunal Rawal's store launch after attending Mukesh Bhatt's daughter's wedding. Anil wore a brown suit with dark grey pants, and a pin which read ‘Set Love Free'. He posed for pictures with Kunal.

    Dino Morea The Hunk

    Dino Morea looked handsome at Kunal Rawal's store launch, in a sky blue kurta.

    Antara Motiwala With Hubby Mohit Marwah

    Fashion stylist Antara Motiwala and her husband Mohit Marwah posed for pictures at the store launch. Antara wore a silver strapless dress over a white tee, with black ankle boots, whereas Mohit wore a white shirt, black denims and a blue camouflage bomber jacket over it.

    Sonam's Brother Harshvardhan Was Also At The Launch

    Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor was also present at Kunal Rawal's store launch on Friday. He was dressed casually in a white tee, grey jeans, and a black button up jacket.

    Krystle D'Souza Looked Totally Cute

    TV actress Krystle D'Souza looked totally cute at Kunal Rawal's store launch. She wore a white polka dotted crop top with pink palazzo pants, and a white blazer over it. She teamed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

    MOST READ: See Pictures! Alia Bhatt Stuns In A BEAUTIFUL Lehenga At Cousin Sakshi Bhatt's Reception

    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 4:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue