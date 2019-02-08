Sonam Kapoor: My Stardom Is Not Attached To My Films, My Stardom Is Because Of The Way I Look

I Have Certain Responsibilities To Make Tough Choices

"When you have a safety net, when you are born into privilege or you are privileged, you have a certain responsibility to make tough choices. When you make such choices, it challenges as well as validates the privileges and successes one enjoys," said Sonam Kapoor to the Indian Express.

My Stardom Is Not Attached To My Movies, Says Sonam Kapoor

"It's my responsibility to make these choices because my stardom is not attached to my films. My stardom is because of the way I look, the clothes I wear and my fashion choices. My privilege comes from the family I'm born into. I believe, when you have been given so much, it's good to build a larger table than a higher wall," she said.

On Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga...

"No matter which strata of society you come from or what your religious belief or sexuality is, everyone craves acceptance and love. That's a basic need for everyone. When I read this script, that's what resonated with me. This was a girl who wanted to be accepted, validated and loved. How is it different from what any of us goes through?"

I Want To Be A Part Of The Changing India

"I don't mind being part of the reflection of society, even though it is scary considering our present society. I also want to be part of the change while entertaining people," she summed it up.