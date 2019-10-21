Sonam Kapoor On Receiving A Star At Dubai Walk Of Fame: As An Actor You Want To Go Down In Posterity

Sonam Kapoor is the latest celebrity to be honoured with a star at the Dubai Walk of Fame. As of now, The Walk of Fame features 400 celebrities from the fields of dance, music, film, art and so on. Shah Rukh Khan is another Bollywood celebrity to have received this honour. It will have over 10,000 stars when finished.

Sonam was invited to the unveiling of her star at the Walk of Fame, and was super excited about the prestigious honour. She looked like a total fashionista in a dark blue dress with puffed sleeves, and a matching pair of boots.

Speaking to Mid-Day about the honour, Sonam said, "I'm so excited that it's happening. I was just happy to be invited. I know that it's prestigious and cool. I haven't actually told any of my friends yet, but now I can tell them back home that it's happened. As an artiste, you hope your work reaches the widest audience and crosses borders. To be relevant and to be awarded here is a humbling feeling."

She added, "Nothing lasts forever. That's a very Indian way of thinking. You're supposed to go away - the old has to go for the new to come. But, as an actor, you want to go down in posterity some way or the other, so it's a nice feeling. My films are pretty relevant here, so it's nice to have some recognition."

Pretty soon, her father Anil Kapoor will also receive a star at the Dubai Walk of Fame. Talking about this, she said, "My father has been my role model all through my life. I'm happy to make him proud by sharing the honor with him."

Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

