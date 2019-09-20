Sonam Kapoor Opens Up On Suffering From Skin & Body Insecurities When She Was Younger

Sonam Kapoor is a true fashionista; she values feeling good in one's own skin rather than bend over backwards to achieve acceptable standards of beauty. The actress, who was promoting her recently released, The Zoya Factor, opened up about insecurities with her body and skin that she used to have when she was younger.

A while back, Sonam had shared a photo of her skin with the makeup half done, to encourage young girls to love themselves as they are. Through the picture, she showed that even celebrities who comes across as being perfect, are in fact imperfect.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sonam was asked if posting the photo was a conscious decision. She said, "Yes, 100%. I see a lot of young boys and girls look at themselves and not like themselves. I think it has a lot to do with social media and I think it has a lot to do with the Internet. I make a joke of it all the time but it has taken me a long time to come to a point where I really love myself. I had a lot of insecurities, I was very big when I was young. I had skin issues, body issues and many other issues."

She added, "Now, I really like where I am and I really enjoy it. It has a lot to do with my friends and family and it has a lot to do with me and how much work I put it myself. I just want young girls and boys to know that it is okay. It is fine to be where you are, and everybody is perfect."

Her co-star Dulquer Salmaan praised Sonam for being real, and said, "A lot of times I feel that everybody is projecting an image on social media, it is maybe their looks or lifestyle, so much of projection which is not actually what it is. Only the happy, fun and beautiful side is projected. So, when Sonam does something like this it is great. That I hope will influence kids to look at things differently."

The Zoya Factor hit theatres on Friday, September 20, and has opened to a welcoming reception by audiences. The story revolves around a girl named Zoya, who is considered to be the lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

