Sonam Kapoor Puts Rumours About Not Approving Arjun-Malaika's Relationship To Rest With This Pic!
Of late, there were strong whispers in the tinsel town about Sonam Kapoor having issues with Malaika Arora and not approving her relationship with her cousin brother Arjun Kapoor. The buzz grew stronger when a leading publication recently carried an article about how a drunk Malaika had once left Sonam embarrassed at a party by asking her to stay away from her. Apparently, this didn't go down well with the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress.
However, recently Natasha Poonawala took to her Instagram page to post a picture which had a different story to tell.
What Cold Vibes? Sonam & Malaika Prove All's Well
Contrary to reports, Sonam is happily seen posing for a picture with Malaika in it which Natasha captioned as, "To many more giggles, dress ups, healthy meals and ragers!"
Malaika-Arjun To Tie The Knot In April?
Recently, there were reports floating in that Malaika and Arjun are likely to get married in the month of April in a Christian style wedding. Meanwhile, there's no official confirmation on that yet.
Malaika Recently Admitted Her Fondness For Arjun
On Koffee With Karan's season finale episode, Malaika had admitted, "I like Arjun, this way or that way."
Arjun Kapoor's Confession
After keeping his relationship with Malaika under wraps, Arjun had opened up about not being single on Koffee With Karan. The actor had also confessed that he's now open to the idea of marriage.
This Is What Anil Had Said About Arjun-Malaika
Meanwhile, when Anil Kapoor was asked to comment on Arjun-Malaika's relationship, he had said, "I know him very well. Whatever makes him happy, makes me happy. I don't want to comment on anything as that's personal... whatever he does. We all family members have believed in that whatever makes the other person happy, makes us happy."
