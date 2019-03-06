Sonam Kapoor Puts Rumours About Not Approving Arjun-Malaika's Relationship To Rest With This Pic!

What Cold Vibes? Sonam & Malaika Prove All's Well

Contrary to reports, Sonam is happily seen posing for a picture with Malaika in it which Natasha captioned as, "To many more giggles, dress ups, healthy meals and ragers!"

Malaika-Arjun To Tie The Knot In April?

Recently, there were reports floating in that Malaika and Arjun are likely to get married in the month of April in a Christian style wedding. Meanwhile, there's no official confirmation on that yet.

Malaika Recently Admitted Her Fondness For Arjun

On Koffee With Karan's season finale episode, Malaika had admitted, "I like Arjun, this way or that way."

Arjun Kapoor's Confession

After keeping his relationship with Malaika under wraps, Arjun had opened up about not being single on Koffee With Karan. The actor had also confessed that he's now open to the idea of marriage.

This Is What Anil Had Said About Arjun-Malaika

Meanwhile, when Anil Kapoor was asked to comment on Arjun-Malaika's relationship, he had said, "I know him very well. Whatever makes him happy, makes me happy. I don't want to comment on anything as that's personal... whatever he does. We all family members have believed in that whatever makes the other person happy, makes us happy."