Sonam Kapoor On Rajkumar Hirani’s MeToo Allegations; Says She Respects Him As A Filmmaker And A Man

"I Have Known Hirani For Many Years And I Respect Him As A Filmmaker And A Man"

Raju Hirani's name was dropped from the credits of the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga as its producer because of the allegations. During a media interaction while promoting the film, Sonam was asked what she thought about the allegations against Hirani and she said, "In the Me Too movement, I always believe a woman. But in this case, we need to reserve our judgment. Two things here - one the film is as important as the movement and second, I have known Hirani for many years and I respect him as a filmmaker and a man.

She Will Talk More About It Once The Movie Is Released

Sonam further added that she would talk more about the case when the movie is released. She said, "I will talk about it at length when the movie is released. But what if it's (allegations) aren't true, the movement will get derailed."

Taking Tanushree Dutta's Example

Taking the example of Tanushree Dutta's MeToo allegations she said, "In Tanushree's case, there was proper research done and many people came forward and you know where this is coming from." In 2018, Tanushree set the MeToo Movement rolling in India when she restated her allegations against Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her in 2008 on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss.

This Is The Statement Raju Hirani Had Made On The Allegations

"I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation."