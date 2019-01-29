Pictures! Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Look Classy At Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Promotions!

Sonam & Rajkummar Look Totally Classy At The Promotions

Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were promoting their upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga on Tuesday evening. The duo looked totally classy at the event.

Sonam Knows How To Rock A Saree In So Many Ways

Sonam being the fashion icon that she is, donned a gorgeous mango yellow saree with a strapless blouse. The movie's trailer has hinted at a same sex relationship theme with Sonam playing a girl who is not straight but her family, who is not aware of the fact, is about to set her marriage up with a man. This will be the first time we will be the father daughter duo of Sonam and Anil Kapoor on the screen.

The Dapper Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao looked totally cool in a black sweater and a mustard brown jacket over it, paired with denims. Rajkummar will be seen playing Sonam's friend, helping her to come out of the closet and gain her family's acceptance of her true self.

Juhi Chawla & Anil Kapoor Pose For Pictures

Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor posed for pictures at the promotion of Ek Ladki Koh Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Juhi looked lovely in a beige anarkali whereas Anil opted for a black sherwani teamed with a brown blazer. He was also sporting a ‘Set Love Free' pin, a slogan which has been used for the marketing of the film, giving us another clue about the theme of the movie.