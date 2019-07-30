English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sonam Kapoor Reports Abuse To A Dog In Mumbai; John Abraham Wishes People Were More Sensitive

    By
    |

    Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor used her social media platform and her wide reach to bring attention to an incident of animal cruelty. On Monday, she reported an incident of abuse to a dog which was inhumanely beaten up for taking shelter from the rains in a building in Worli, Mumbai. Sonam's post has garnered attention from many, including other Bollywood celebrities, who are further tweeting about this incident to raise awareness about animal abuse. John Abraham, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and others have spoken out against this incident.

    Sonam Reports Cruelty To A Dog In Mumbai

    Posting about this incident, Sonam Kapoor urged people to come forward and help the dog, which is now in coma. She wrote, "Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls. All videos and evidence available and provided to the police. We need help for this pup from our animal welfare community Bombay Animal Rights..." (sic)

    Malaika Arora expressed shock and wrote, "Absolutely hateful and despicable. What kind of people would do such a thing." (sic)

    "The inhumanity of this act is just unbelievable. This is the time for our community to step up and find a way to help get justice to a soul that can't stand up for himself. If there is any way one can reach out to help, this is the time," (sic) wrote Anushka Sharma.

    Posting about the incident a little more sensitively, John Abraham tweeted, "I apologise for tweeting something so disturbing but the need of the hour is to protect these beautiful animals. For people who do not like animals, at least please do not hurt them." (sic)

    MOST READ: Leaked! Dimple Kapadia's Look From Hollywood Director Christopher Nolan's Film Goes VIRAL!

    More SONAM KAPOOR News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue