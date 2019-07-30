Sonam Kapoor Reports Abuse To A Dog In Mumbai; John Abraham Wishes People Were More Sensitive

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor used her social media platform and her wide reach to bring attention to an incident of animal cruelty. On Monday, she reported an incident of abuse to a dog which was inhumanely beaten up for taking shelter from the rains in a building in Worli, Mumbai. Sonam's post has garnered attention from many, including other Bollywood celebrities, who are further tweeting about this incident to raise awareness about animal abuse. John Abraham, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and others have spoken out against this incident.

Posting about this incident, Sonam Kapoor urged people to come forward and help the dog, which is now in coma. She wrote, "Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls. All videos and evidence available and provided to the police. We need help for this pup from our animal welfare community Bombay Animal Rights..." (sic)

Malaika Arora expressed shock and wrote, "Absolutely hateful and despicable. What kind of people would do such a thing." (sic)

"The inhumanity of this act is just unbelievable. This is the time for our community to step up and find a way to help get justice to a soul that can't stand up for himself. If there is any way one can reach out to help, this is the time," (sic) wrote Anushka Sharma.

Posting about the incident a little more sensitively, John Abraham tweeted, "I apologise for tweeting something so disturbing but the need of the hour is to protect these beautiful animals. For people who do not like animals, at least please do not hurt them." (sic)

