Sonam Kapoor: India Is Very Patriarchal; There Is A Lot Of Inequality

Sonam Kapoor is known for speaking for her mind without mincing words. In her latest tete-a-tete with Zoom, Sonam spoke about choosing stronger female characters and also addressed gender disparity in the film industry and in India at large. She said that she feels that she has intuitively picked strong characters and considers herself a feminist. She also asserted that she is progressive and has always picked films that represent women in a certain way.

"I think it is really important to do that because our society and India, in general, is very patriarchal, there is a lot of inequality, whether it's the way women are treated, whether it is the pay gap and the expectation that are there are from women."

"I know that there so many companies, who would not want to hire women or put them in a higher position as they feel that ek din toh shaadi ho jayegi, phir pregnant ho jayegi, phir kaam band ho jayega. So, there a lot of these kinds of stigmas attached to hiring a woman. Even in media or film industry or the corporate industry, all industries have this. I feel it is important to showcase women in a different light," she added.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen next in The Zoya Factor. The film is an official adaption of a novel by Anuja Chauhan of the same name. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and it also casts South Indian superstar Dulquer Salmaan.